NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after, police said, she came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an SUV approached the corner of Northwest 92nd Street and 27th Avenue at around 6 a.m. on Saturday when someone started shooting at the people standing around.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and is reported to be in stable condition.

