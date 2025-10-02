NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been hospitalized after she lost control of her car and ended crashing into a home in North Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 16400 block of Northeast Third Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the car stopped in the home’s driveway with front-end damage. Reporter Ralph Rayburn said the car appeared to have gone off the roadway, through the homeowner’s lawn and ended up crashing into a wall in the driveway.

Paramedics initially responded to a call of the driver being trapped, but they have since been able to extricate her from the car.

The driver was seen speaking to paramedics while sitting on a gurney.

She was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital to be checked out.

