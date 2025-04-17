NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed through a fence and hit the side of a home in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Northeast 177th Street, near 19th Avenue, at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find the vehicle involved up against the side of the house.

7Skyforce captured paramedics placing the victim on a gurney before a private ambulance transported her to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries have been reported.

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the property. The sedan sustained extensive front-end damage.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.