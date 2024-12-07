MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after, police said, she was knocked off her motor scooter in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash occurred near Northwest 14th Street and Seveth Avenue in Miami.

Officers responded to the location in emergency mode.

Upon arrival, officials said they discovered a woman in her 30s with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said she was on the street when a driver ran a red light and struck her.

“When I saw the bike stop driving,” one witness said. “The car came and turned like no one was there. Terrible. I saw the [victim] fly in the air and fall on the floor flat.”

Officials responded and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Health Trauma Center.

The driver remained at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

