NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a woman to the hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in North Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest First Place and 80th Street, at around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Paramecids transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

