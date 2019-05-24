Woman hospitalized after being shot outside hookah lounge in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units rushed to the scene in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 117th Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the woman being wheeled into Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center with injuries to her head.

Officials said the shooting took place outside Hookah Palace.

