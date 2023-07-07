MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was hospitalized after she was bitten by a dog.

Police arrived at the scene of the attack at Northwest Fourth Avenue near 65th Street, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured evidence markers that were placed at the scene.

Once police arrived at the scene, they attempted to restrain the dog, but a second dog appeared and charged at officers.

According to police, one of the officers had to fire in the dog’s direction.

Footage of the shots fired were captured by a car’s dash-cam.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by fire rescue crews.

Her condition is unknown.

The area has been blocked off until police finish their investigation.

