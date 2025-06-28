MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was injured when the bridge she was trying to cross in Brickell began opening.

City of Miami Police responded to the bridge in Miami early Saturday morning and quickly began a rescue operation.

Connor Walsh, a good Samaritan, saw the incident unfold.

“She was trying to climb up the bridge and she got halfway up and then she dropped,” he said.

Walsh added the woman was in shock from the fall.

“She was on the ground, kind of in shock but like rolling around,” said Walsh. “I was trying to tell her to hold her down, but she was just in shock.”

Walsh and first responders helped the woman from the dangerous situation.

“He came up on the road here, stopped and then ran over, pulled out the tourniquet and we kind of tried to stop the bleeding and everything,” said Walsh. “She was going through it because she wasn’t in a good mental state.”

7News cameras captured the operator of the bridge detailing what occurred to officers.

“I was on the intercom and there was a pedestrian here so they called it. It took them two minutes to understand that she has to go so then she went down,” he said. “Then I had another opening. I didn’t see her. After the opening, I see the police that she fell but I didn’t see her.”

Officers were able to get to the injured woman but during the rescue, officials said one officer suffered a laceration.

Both the woman and the officer were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain unclear.

