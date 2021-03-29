Woman hospitalized after 3-wheeled vehicle hits cyclists on MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway hours after, they said, a three-wheeled vehicle struck four bicyclists, sending a woman to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Terminal Isle in Miami Beach, just after 5:15 p.m., Monday.

A bad crash has the WB MacArthur Causeway closed. The Vanderhall Blackjack hit 4 cyclists, and one woman was rushed to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center with an injury to the head. @wsvn #7News @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/yY0uA7oOow — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 29, 2021

Investigators said the victims were standing on the sidewalk and were not riding their bikes at the moment of impact.

7News cameras captured a Vanderhall Blackjack and a section of a crosswalk post on the roadway, as well as one of the bicycles flat on its side.

Cameras also showed a man at the scene with a bandage on his right knee.

When asked what happened, the man replied, “The vehicle just cut me off.” When asked whether he then crashed, he said, “Yes.”

Paramedics transported the female victim to Ryder Trauma Center with a head injury. 7News cameras showed paramedics wheeling the victim into the hospital.

Detectives have not released the names of the victims, as they continue to investigate.

Police reopened the wesbound lanes of the causeway just before 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.