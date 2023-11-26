NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators were combing for clues after a shooting in a North Miami Beach neighborhood sent a woman to the hospital and led police to take one person into custody.

Cameras captured North Miami Beach Police officers with their guns drawn near Northeast 167th Street and 20th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said a woman was shot Sunday morning, but is expected to survive.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the injured victim was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

Police said her injury was not life-threatening, and she is listed in stable condition.

Officials said a subject has been detained.

In an X post, police said, “This was an isolated incident. There is no danger to the public or community.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.