DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for her brother’s violent death.

“Someone knows what happened to him. They also need to know that James was loved. And he loved others.”

Trienise Alston wants anyone to come forward with any information that can help detectives figure out what exactly happened to her brother James Alston last month.

“James was only 31 years old,” said Trienise. “He was about 6 feet [tall] and very frail. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and he had a learning disability. James did not deserve to be critically injured.

James’s sister said he returned to his apartment at Princeton Grove Apartments on October 4th critically injured. His roommate called 911 after he collapsed.

“James suffered broken bones in his face, head and ribs,” said Trienise. “His broken ribs harmed his arteries, stomach and liver.”

He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died a few days later.

Suyapapa Hubbard, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department, has been investigating his death since the incident occurred.

They are hoping the community can help bring his family some closure.

“They’re suffering,” he said. “They don’t know what exactly happened to James, and we would like to help them.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

