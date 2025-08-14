DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan was honored after stopping an attack on a little girl at Gwen Cherry Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Cheryl Donaldson was recognized and awarded by Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz at Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in Doral, Thursday, for running after the attacker of an 11-year-old, back in July.

Donaldson, a parent and military veteran, was with her daughter at Gwen Cherry Park when she walked into the bathroom, noticed that a stall was not closed, and upon getting closer saw an 11-year-old girl on the ground and next to her was a man.

She then realized that the little girl had been sexually assaulted, and chased after 18-year-old Antwan Johnson, screaming to people in the park, “get him, he just raped a girl,” she says.

“There wasn’t a hesitation, It was [a] bad guy…It was one of those things to where it was like, I was where I was supposed to be,” she said when asked why she ran after him.

She says she does not feel like a hero, and that she was just being a parent.

“I got to get him, that’s that’s pretty much it, it is, I need to get him, I need to make sure that she’s safe,” said Donaldson.

Her quick thinking lead to Johnson being taken down and then later taken into custody by MDSO deputies.

Johnson remains behind bars facing several charges, including sexual battery on a minor.

The 11-year-old’s family was in attendance at the ceremony, but has asked for privacy.

