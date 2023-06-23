COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A very special delivery made history at a Miami hospital.

The first-ever quadruplets believed to have been born at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital came into this world on Wednesday.

On Friday, Mayra Bradley introduced a 7News crew to Lua Liv. Mar and Dia.

Mayra learned early she would have four babies and was able to carry all of them to term.

“Yeah I was definitely terrified,” said Devon Bradley, the babies’ father. “I never let her know I was terrified.”

“We were both terrified,” said Mayra.

“But she was super, super strong the whole time, and she impressed all of us,” said Devon.

The newborns are in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and are all doing well.

