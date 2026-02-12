MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released autopsy has revealed alcohol may have played a factor in a tragedy at a store late last year.

Miami-Dade Medical Examiner officials said the cause of the death for 32-year-old Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez was hypothermia with a contributory cause of ethanol, commonly known as alcohol, use.

Her body was discovered in the freezer of a Dollar Tree in Little Havana near Southwest Eighth Street and Ninth Court in December.

Following her death, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the store.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox