MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released autopsy has revealed alcohol may have played a factor in a tragedy at a store late last year.

Miami-Dade Medical Examiner officials said the cause of the death for 32-year-old Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez was hypothermia with a contributory cause of ethanol, commonly known as alcohol, use.

Her body was discovered in the freezer of a Dollar Tree in Little Havana near Southwest Eighth Street and Ninth Court in December.

Following her death, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the store.

