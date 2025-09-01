MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigating is underway after a woman was found dead after she was reportedly mauled to death by one or possibly multiple dogs in Miami Gardens, police say.

According to the Miami Gardens Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest 196th Terrace off of 14th Court right by Hard Rock Stadium around 7:40a.m., Monday in response to calls reporting a woman who was unresponsive.

At the scene, officials found the victim lying on the ground next to a trailer, suffering from apparent dog bites. She was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

According to crews on the ground, a lot of blood was apparently seen in a nearby field.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, but the she is described to be an elderly black woman, whether she lived in the area or was just passing through remains unclear.

As of now police are still searching for the dog or multiple dogs that may have been involved as well as their owner.

Any further information about the woman has yet to be released as information is being gathered.

