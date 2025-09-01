MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 71-year-old woman was found dead after she was reportedly mauled to death by one or possibly multiple dogs in Miami Gardens, police say.

According to the Miami Gardens Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest 196th Terrace off of 14th Court right by Hard Rock Stadium around 7:40 a.m., Monday in response to calls reporting a woman who was unresponsive.

At the scene, officials found the victim lying on the ground next to a trailer, suffering from apparent dog bites. She was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

According to crews on the ground, a lot of blood was apparently seen in a nearby field at Norwood Middle School.

Her family was seen heartbroken and crying hysterically as they arrived to the spot where their loved one was killed on Monday.

“My mother. I don’t have anyone else. She was the only person I have,” said the victim’s daughter, Lateisha Wilkinson.

Her family said the woman was walking to her Walmart job when she was attacked. They added she often complained about the neighborhood dogs as they would taunt her every morning.

“They always attacking her. I even got her a stick,” said Wilkinson.

“She even has a stick I gave her,” said a man who was next to Wilkinson. “She told me about these dogs but I just couldn’t get here in time.”

Area residents say they heard what sounded like several dogs fighting prior to first responders finding her body.

“She lived her whole life and then this happened to her. It’s sad, sad,” said area resident Anthony Vincent Varone.

Wilkinson said she believes someone in the area should have done something to protect her.

Shortly after the deadly attack, 7News cameras captured animal control officials swabbing dogs for DNA in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say the area is known for dangerous dogs.

“Shock. I was literally in shock,” a neighbor said.

A woman seen walking her dog on Monday told 7News she carries a metal bat on each walk to protect herself and her dog.

“It’s upsetting. You never think this is going to happen. That’s scary, really scary,” she said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, but the she is described to be an elderly black woman.

As of now, police are still searching for the dog or multiple dogs that may have been involved as well as their owner.

