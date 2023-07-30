MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami that left a woman dead.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 58th Terrace, just after midnight on Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several streets in the area were temporarily blocked off while crews worked to remove the body.

7News is working to gather more information as it is unclear whether or not any arrests have been made.

