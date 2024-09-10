MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen off Interstate 95 in Miami Beach after a woman was found critically injured on the side of the road.

Miami Beach Police officers responded to a 911 call about a woman in need of assistance on the Westbound shoulder of I-95 around 4 a.m., on Tuesday.

When the police arrived the woman was appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported to the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The initial location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Expect heavy traffic delays in the area as police are still investigating.

