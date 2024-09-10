MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen off Interstate 195 in Miami Beach after a woman was found critically injured on the side of the road.

Miami Beach Police officers responded to a 911 call about a woman in need of assistance on the Westbound shoulder of I-195 near Alton Road around 4 a.m., on Tuesday.

When the police arrived the woman appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported to the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The initial location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

At last check, one lane on that stretch of I-195 near Alton Road is closed.

Police are still investigating.

