NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reptile rumble was caught on camera in the Everglades. A woman captured the moments between an alligator and a python.

Katina Boychew stumbled upon the alligator snacking on the snake last week when she was visiting the Florida Everglades.

“And he was just, you know, hanging out there, waiting around for a while,” Boychew said.

Boychew has had her share of run-ins with wild creatures in the wild before. She even got a scare during her interview.

“I hear something crawling towards me,” she said.

This encounter was different.

“I’m never going to come across this again, so I have to stay here and watch them,” Boychew said.

She didn’t just watch them, but also documented the encounter and shared it on social media. People couldn’t get enough of it.

“They’re blown away by it,” she said. “I posted it on an alligator Facebook group and I think right now it has 800 likes or something.”

Even though she was just feet away, Boychew said she wasn’t scared.

“I knew he was preoccupied, so he wasn’t going to bother me,” she said. “He’s not going to let go of his python.

According to experts, you are urged to stay away if you encounter a wild animal.

