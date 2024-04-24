MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, causing significant traffic delays, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white SUV collided with the pedestrian along the northbound lanes near Northwest Second Street, just before the Biscayne Boulevard exit, at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the woman was killed on impact.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle involved were visibly distressed, sitting on the roadside as troopers responded.

Following the collision, City of Miami Police officers temporarily shut down all northbound lanes, causing extensive hours-long delays back toward U.S. 1, from where I-95 begins. All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

FHP continues to investigate the incident.

