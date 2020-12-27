Woman fatally struck near SW Miami-Dade bus stop

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near a bus stop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 137th Avenue and 56th Street, just after 10 a.m., Sunday.

Onlooker Lazaro Garcia said he knew the victim and that she had recently lost her job due to pandemic-related struggles.

“That was their home right there, that bus stop, and they had all their belongings there,” he said. “We would sometimes come by, give them food, give them money so they could come over here to McDonald’s and eat, but unfortunately, today was a very tragic day.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

