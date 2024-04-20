NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in Northeast Miami-Dade by a driver who kept on going, leading officers to take a man into custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along Northeast Sixth Avenue, near 152nd Street, just after 9:20 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, crime scene tape and the victim’s body covered with a tarp.

Detectives said they later located the subject’s vehicle and took a possible subject into custody.

Police have shut down Northeast Sixth Avenue near 152nd Street, as they continue to investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

