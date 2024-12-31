NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train, police said.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and Aventura Police were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash in the area of 186th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Authorities said around 7:10 p.m. they received reports of a crash involving a train and pedestrian.

Miami-Dade Police said an adult female was struck by the train and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The body was covered by a tarp on the ground, and the train was still on the tracks but is now blocking 186th Street.

Traffic is being diverted as the Brightline blocked the path.

No word yet if this was an accident or potential suicide.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident comes just two days after a Brightline train slammed into a firetruck in Delray Beach, splitting it in half and injuring 12 passengers and three firefighters.

An investigation is underway into both incidents.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.