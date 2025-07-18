SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and a man are dead following an apparent domestic incident that unfolded across two scenes in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of NW 127th Path in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday morning, where they found a woman in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units pronounced her dead at the scene.

Shortly after the initial call, two cars fled the scene. A black vehicle was then involved in a crash near SW 107th Avenue and SW Second Street in West Miami-Dade. Upon arrival, police said first responders found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected, though no details about the relationship between the man and woman have been released. Police said there is no known history of domestic incidents at the home.

Authorities have not confirmed the involvement or the identity of the occupants of the second vehicle that fled the initial scene in northwest Miami-Dade.

