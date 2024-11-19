MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Miami Gardens after a woman was shot, police said.

Miami Gardens Police arrived at the scene at 2301 Northwest 167th, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a tarp covered the body.

According to police, the woman was shot several times.

Her identity has not been disclosed.

A description of any suspects has not been released.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.