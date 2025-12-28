MIAMI (WSVN) - A fatal shooting took place Saturday in Little Havana, leaving one woman dead and an investigation ongoing.

According to Miami Police officials, police responded to a person shot, and found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Miami PD stated that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.