MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was fatally beaten early Tuesday morning outside the Miami City Ballet building in Miami Beach, according to 7News sources.

There is limited information but Miami Beach Police confirmed to 7News that they are conducting a death investigation at 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as authorities investigate the homicide.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Miami Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 305-673-7945.

