NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is hospitalized in stable condition and a child is recovering from minor injuries after they came under fire in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood and had to seek aid from deputies at a nearby station.

“Rescue 30 respond to the Northside Station it’s going to be two victims walked up top police officers advising they’ve been shot,” said a dispatcher.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said a woman drove herself to the Northside District Station just after 10:30p.m., Tuesday after being shot in the upper body, with her, was a young girl who had minor cuts on her from a shattered window.

Deputies were observed tending to the woman before she was transported to the hospital.

The young girl was treated and cleared by paramedics on scene.

According to investigators, the two were inside a vehicle along Northwest 74th Street and 16th Avenue when gunfire erupted. Bullets hit the vehicle, with one shattering the car window and the other striking the woman.

By Wednesday morning, detectives had part of Northwest 17th Avenue tapped off, focusing on a home close to where the shooting happened.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

