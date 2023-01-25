SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tragic update after a deadly apartment fire over the weekend.

Officials said 19-year-old Rukiyah Lashae Kendrick, who had been fighting for her life at the hospital, has died.

Her boyfriend survived and is being treated for severe burns.

The fire also claimed the life of the young mother’s four-month-old baby boy, Legend Jamir Larose.

His 70-year-old great-grandmother was trapped inside and was also killed.

The fire broke out Saturday morning inside the family’s home near 102nd Avenue and 172nd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators believe it started in a back bedroom.

