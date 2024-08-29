SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman died after she lost control of an ATV and fell into a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the canal in the area of Southwest 112th Street and 157th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two women were riding the ATV when the driver lost control and they both fell into the water. One woman was able to get herself out of the water, while the other needed help.

Once crews arrived at the scene, dive teams entered the water and pulled the woman out.

The woman was transported to HCA Kendall Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have not released the identities of the women.

