Woman dies after hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has lost her life Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Miami.

Police responded to a possible assault near Northwest 79th Street and Second Court, where they found a woman in her 30’s unresponsive.

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, you’re urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

