SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman died after she lost control of her car along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade and crashed into a lake, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 112th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Troopers said the victim was traveling south when she plowed through a guardrail at around 7 a.m. The white Toyota sedan overturned and landed in the water.

Investigators said the woman was unable to get out of the car and died as a result. She was the only one inside the vehicle.

