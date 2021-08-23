NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-month-old has died and two others were injured following a stabbing in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported aggravated battery along the 3000 block of Northwest 99th Street, just after 8:45 p.m., Monday.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds who said his wife attacked him.

The man’s 16-year-old step-daughter was also stabbed.

He ran to neighbors for help. Both he and the teen were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Despite first responders efforts, the toddler died at the hospital.

The wife was detained and also taken to the hospital with, what officers describe as, self-inflicted injuries.

“Why this occurred, what led to this type of violence,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. “To find out exactly how did the 15-month-old die and we’re gonna wait for the medical examiner to provide that report.”

The condition of the man and his step-daughter remain unclear.

It remains unclear if the toddler was stabbed. The toddler was the biological child of the man and the detained woman.

