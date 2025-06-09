MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a driver who, police say, left behind a woman after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police Department units told 7News they received a call in reference to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue near 60th Street at around 8:10 a.m., Monday in regard to reports of a hit and run.

Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive female victim in the area, suffering from several lacerations. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased.

“Upon arrival, officers did in fact locate an unconscious adult female, possibly approximately 50 years of age, who had been suffering from multiple lacerations,” said MPD Officer Kiara Delva. Miami Fire Rescue responded on scene and unfortunately pronounced her deceased. Our investigators remain on the scene, canvassing for any video surveillance that possibly captured what occurred as well as looking for witnesses who possibly saw what type of vehicle was involved or the driver.”

No vehicle was on the scene during the investigation, leading detectives to label the incident a hit-and-run.

MPD has since released a traffic advisory on social media, advising motorists to seek alternative routes as the investigation continues.

Detectives remained on the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident as well as the driver and vehicle responsible.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

