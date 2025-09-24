MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after she was involved in a violent overnight crash in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck at Northwest 42nd Avenue and 36th Street, at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, a female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s been no update on the conditions of the other drivers involved.

The details about what caused the crash remains limited.

Officers shut down roads near the intersection while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

7News has reached out to Miami Springs Police for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

