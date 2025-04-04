WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in a West Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a woman dead and triggered a search for the gunman responsible.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units responded to the scene of the incident at a duplex along the 300 block of Southwest 79th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival.

According to emergency dispatcher audio, the woman was apparently shot by her own sibling.

“Wife was shot several times by the brother, fled in a gray Toyota truck,” said a dispatcher.

“Do we have the amount of the victims shot?” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

“We have one female they advised shot several times,” said a dispatcher.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called, but it was later determined that those services weren’t needed, because the victim was already dead.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as deputies went in and out of the duplex.

Detectived told 7News the killing happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Shaken neighbors said they heard multiple shots, but they weren’t willing to talk on camera.

The MDSO Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Friday night, 7News cameras captured detectives continuing their investigation well into the night. They said they do not have a suspect in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

