MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following a police-involved shooting in a Miami Shores neighborhood.

The circumstances around the shooting and what department may have been involved remain unclear.

Miami Shores Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest First Avenue and 95th Street, Monday afternoon.

The details regarding the interaction between police and the woman remains unknown.

7SkyForce HD hovered above a home showing a yellow tarp on the sidewalk and a gun in the driveway. First responders could be seen going in and out of the residence.

Officers have shut down several blocks of Northwest 95th Street near the home.

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives are on their way to the scene, as is the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE will be the lead agency in the investigation.

