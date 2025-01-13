NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rear-end collision involving two 18-wheelers and a sedan on the southbound Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade has left a woman person dead.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m., Monday, just before the I-95 interchange, where the Turnpike merges with the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 199th Street.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed one of the trucks jackknifed, and extensive damage to both vehicles, with one truck’s front end severely damaged and the other suffering rear-end damage.

In addition to the trucks, another vehicle was involved, spinning off the roadway and landing in the grass on the side of the road.

Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, where they are assessing the situation. At least one person is reported to be injured.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white tractor trailer collided into a black Nissan sedan and another tractor trailer.

Troopers said a woman was ejected from one of the tractor trailers and landed on the roadway. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the sedan was hospitalized and faces injuries that are non-life threatening.

After an hours-long closure of the southbound lanes, they have now been reopened.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.