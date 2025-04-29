MIAMI (WSVN) - Aquntte Young fulfilled her American dream after cutting the ribbon on her first home for her family.

Her dream was made possible through the City of Miami’s first-time homebuyer assistance program.

“I am ecstatic, excited to be in my new home. Welcome to my house, Channel 7,” Young said.

The program is part of City Commissioner Christine King’s initiative.

“We’re taking infill lots and building these beautiful homes and I’m selling them at cost, what it costs the developer to build a home,” King said.

The twin home with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths located in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood now belongs to Young, something she said she’s always wanted for her family.

“This is basically opening up the door so that I’ll be able to, when God calls me home to go to glory, I’ll be able to give this to my daughter, my grandkids, so on and so forth. So this is the first step again,” she said.

She said the steps to achieve homeownership was easy going through King’s process.

“They were helping us the whole way through, so that we are able to reach today for the closing on the property,” Young said.

King said for others looking to follow in Young’s footsteps, they would have to reach out to the Liberty City Trust and go through a first time homebuyers program. After that, they will have to go to a bank or mortgage company, then her program would help provide a subsidy up to $200,000 that is interest-free and forgivable.

“That is attracting families, families who are otherwise priced out of our housing market in this housing crisis that Miami is experiencing now,” King said about the program.

The program making Young’s American dream into an American reality.

“I am blessed. I am overjoyed,” Young said. “Honestly, words cannot express the feeling that is going on internally. So yes, I am definitely happy.”

Families who would be interested in the program need to earn around 80% of the area’s median income or below to qualify.

For more information on the first-time homebuyer program, click here.

