HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fourth of July celebration turned tragic when a woman was critically injured by a stray bullet while watching fireworks in Homestead.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder, was immediately transported to Homestead Hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center for further treatment.

As of 1:25 a.m. Friday, she remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Homestead Police Department stated that preliminary investigations indicated a stray bullet struck her. At this stage of the investigation, no information about the subject responsible for firing the stray bullet is available.

In light of this incident, the Homestead Police Department is reminding the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines during holiday celebrations, especially those involving fireworks or activities that could include gunfire.

“Remember that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. Bullets fired into the air can return to the ground at a high velocity and pose a serious risk to public safety,” said the department in a release emailed to 7News.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

