Woman critically injured after hit and run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help gathering any information regarding a hit and run that left a young woman critically injured.
The incident occurred at the 9200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, at around 11:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9.
According to police, an unknown vehicle struck 27-year-old Monique Garnett as she crossed the intersection and fled south without stopping to help her or report the crash.
If you have any information about this hit and run, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.