Woman critically injured after hit and run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help gathering any information regarding a hit and run that left a young woman critically injured.

The incident occurred at the 9200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, at around 11:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9.

According to police, an unknown vehicle struck 27-year-old Monique Garnett as she crossed the intersection and fled south without stopping to help her or report the crash.

🚨 HIT & RUN: We need your help in locating any information involving the hit & run that occurred on 10/9/19 at the 9200 block of NW 27th Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477. pic.twitter.com/HEkpOurgTm — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 17, 2019

If you have any information about this hit and run, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.