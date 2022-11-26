NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in broad daylight, sending a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Miami Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 115th Street and 12th Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

