Woman critical after North Beach hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have rushed a woman to the hospital in critical condition after, police said, she was struck in Miami Beach by a driver who fled from the scene.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of 63rd Street and Indian Creek Drive, just after 7 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, a woman in her mid-30s was crossing the street near the intersection when she was struck.

Police said the driver sped away before officers arrived.

Detectives said the pedestrian was crossing the street and not in the crosswalk when she was hit.

Paramedics transported her to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as police officers blocked traffic and collected evidence and they tried to piece together how the hit-and-run unfolded.

The scene has since cleared, and the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Police have not provided a description of the vehicle involved, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

