MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, police said, she was hit by a trolley north of downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim, who is in her 60s, was struck along Northeast 15th Street, between Biscayne Boulevard and North Bayshore Drive, late Friday afternoon.

Paramedics transported her to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officers temporarily shut down Biscayne Boulevard in both directions between Northeast 14th and 15th streets while they investigated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.