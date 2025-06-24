MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after being found unconscious in the Miami River, authorities said.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded around 10:50 a.m., Tuesday, to reports of a possible drowning near 114 SW N. River Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders located the woman in the water and immediately began lifesaving efforts before transporting her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center.

According to Miami Police, the woman and a man got into an argument when she started walking away and the man pushed her into the water.

The woman is in critical condition at the hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities have detained a possible suspect, but details about the individual or motive have not been released.

Several streets in the area are blocked off with police tape as police continue investigating.

