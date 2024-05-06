MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman crashed her car into another vehicle while pursuing a suspect who allegedly broke into her car and stole her belongings, according to Miami Police.

The incident occurred on Northwest Second Avenue and 22nd Lane, where officers responded to reports of a car accident that led to an altercation.

Miurell Vargas was working nearby when she was alerted about a potential break-in of her vehicle. When she found her car’s window was broken into and her belongings were missing, she spotted the suspect, identified by police as 41-year-old Luis Enrique Machado, with her Nike drawstring backpack.

Luis Enrique Machado

Once she followed the thief in her vehicle, police reported she was “so focused on him” that she collided with another car as she made a turn.

“It wasn’t because of the cash value,” said Vargas. “My mom’s picture was in my wallet and my mom passed away eight years ago, so that was of sentimental value for me that I needed to recover.”

After the crash, the victim attempted to retrieve her backpack and wallet from the suspect. At one point caught on surveillance video, Vargas is seen punching the man in an attempt to free him from her belongings.

“He was yelling [that] it wasn’t my bag and that I was crazy,” said Vargas. “He put his hand behind him so I thought he was gonna pull out a knife or a gun and that’s when I started punching him.”

As soon as the punches stopped, officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested Machado.

Machado was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petty theft after he admitted to possessing the stolen items but denied the theft.

Vargas was issued a ticket for the crash but said she doesn’t regret what she did but certainly doesn’t recommend it.

