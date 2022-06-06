MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive ended in a crash in a South Florida home.

Police said a woman lost control of her car Monday, in the area of Northwest 46th Street and Eighth Avenue in Miami.

They said she was chasing after the father of her child, who was in another car. The woman then drove into a home.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition with facial injures.

No one was inside the house at the time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.