MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman convicted of killing two people in a wrong-way wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade will not serve time behind bars, leaving the victim’s loved ones frustrated.

Thirty-one-year-old Kritzia Lopez pleaded guilty to striking the victims’ vehicle while traveling against traffic on Sept. 21, 2018.

“I accept your plea: guilty. I adjudicate you in all three counts,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Laura A. Stuzin.

Lopez faced charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI causing bodily harm.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Lopez was drunk and high at the time.

Investigators said 68-year-old Rene Hernandez and 67-year-old Natalie Landin were killed, and another passenger was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The family of two of the victims spoke in court on Friday.

“Today we have agreed to bring this case to a close because it is unjust that it is dragged on any further, but our torment never ends,” said Kayla Rodriguez, Landin’s granddaughter. “We have been bereaved of the company of my grandmother, who died far too young, and Yenisleidy’s mother, who is in a vegetative state to this day because of the decision you made.”

Lopez was sentenced to two years of community control with a GPS monitor and eight years of probation.

The fact that Lopez will not serve jail time is frustrating for the family, but Rodriguez said they are ready to put this behind them.

“Before my family’s eyes, the law has been too generous with you, and this is an injustice in our hearts,” said Rodriguez. “The leniency in your sentencing appalls me.”

Lopez will also not be allowed to drive for at least 20 years.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.