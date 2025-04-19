MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute turned deadly inside a Miami Gardens home, leading police to arrest a woman.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Shaneeka Harris has been charged with second-degree murder.

Detectives said the 39-year-old shot and killed her boyfriend during a fight inside their residence, located near Northwest 193rd Street and 46th Avenue, Friday morning.

When officers got to the home, detectives said, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a man in his 30s died at the hospital. An 18 year-old who, family members said, is Harris’ son was also injured. His condition is unkown.

